Aug 4 Hortonworks Inc

* Hortonworks reports financial results for second quarter 2016

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $177 million

* Q2 gaap loss per share $1.12

* Q2 revenue $43.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $45.3 million

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.72

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $45 million

* Hortonworks inc sees q3 operating billings, aggregate value of all invoices sent to our customers in a given period, to be $68.0 million.

* Sees Q3 Non Gaap gross billings to be $68.0 million.

* Sees estimate operating billings, aggregate value of all invoices sent to our customers in a given period, of $265.0 million in 2016

* Q3 revenue view $49.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estimate non-gaap gross billings of $259.0 million in 2016

* Fy2016 revenue view $191.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: