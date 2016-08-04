BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Inuvo Inc
* Q2 revenue $15.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $16.6 million
* Inuvo reports first half and second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.02
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement