BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Applied Optoelectronics Inc Sees Q3 Non
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Q2 revenue $55.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $50.8 million
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $56 million to $59 million
* Applied optoelectronics reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.03
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gaap fully diluted earnings per share in range of $0.16 to $0.21
* Gaap gross margin in range of 30.5% to 32%
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $54.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement