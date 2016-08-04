Aug 4 Applied Optoelectronics Inc Sees Q3 Non

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 revenue $55.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $50.8 million

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $56 million to $59 million

* Applied optoelectronics reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gaap fully diluted earnings per share in range of $0.16 to $0.21

* Gaap gross margin in range of 30.5% to 32%

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $54.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S