BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Intest Corp :
* Intest reports 2016 second quarter financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.05
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $9.5 million to $10.5 million
* Q2 revenue $10.5 million
* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.03 to $0.07
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement