BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Dicerna reports second quarter 2016 financial and operational results
* Reiterates its expectation that it has sufficient cash to fund operations for at least next 12 months ; qtrly loss per share $0.75
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement