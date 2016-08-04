Aug 4 Hercules Capital Inc :

* Hercules announces strong second quarter financial results with $0.32 NII per share and a $0.31 quarterly dividend

* $0.34 per share, or $25.0 million of distributable net operating income for quarter

* As of June 30, net asset value per share was $9.66 on 74.3 million outstanding shares, versus $9.81 on 73.2 million outstanding shares as of March 31