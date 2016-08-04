BRIEF-CYBG reports higher first-half profit
* Underlying earnings per share of 9.0p per share, up 25 percent on March 31, 2016
Aug 4 Hercules Capital Inc :
* Hercules announces strong second quarter financial results with $0.32 NII per share and a $0.31 quarterly dividend
* $0.34 per share, or $25.0 million of distributable net operating income for quarter
* As of June 30, net asset value per share was $9.66 on 74.3 million outstanding shares, versus $9.81 on 73.2 million outstanding shares as of March 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Underlying earnings per share of 9.0p per share, up 25 percent on March 31, 2016
* ANNUAL RENTAL INCOME IS ABOUT SEK 3.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)