BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Inogen Inc :
* Inogen announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $54.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.4 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $190 million to $194 million
* Says is increasing its 2016 revenue guidance to a range of $190 to $194 million
* Says is increasing its FY net income estimate to range of $12.5 to $14.5 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement