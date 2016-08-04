BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Computer Programs And Systems Inc :
* CPSI announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.48
* Q2 revenue $68.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.15
* Decided to retract 2016 guidance, as revised, and will cease providing revenue and earnings guidance going forward
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement