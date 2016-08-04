BRIEF-State Bank of India says no impact on ATMs from Wannacry ransomware
* Says no impact of Wannacry ransomware in regard to our ATMs
Aug 4 Marcus & Millichap Inc :
* Marcus & Millichap Inc reports results for second quarter 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.45
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $183.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $171.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 539,637 dinars versus profit of 64,177 dinars year ago