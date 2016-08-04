BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Interval Leisure Group Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $1.87
* Interval leisure group reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.36
* Q2 revenue $297 million versus I/B/E/S view $350 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $282 million to $302 million
* Sees 2016 consolidated revenues $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement