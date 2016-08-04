BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Therapeuticsmd Inc :
* Therapeuticsmd announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.11
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Topline phase 3 data for tx-001hr replenish trial on track for q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement