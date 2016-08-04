BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Control4 Corp
* Control4 announces financial results for second quarter 2016
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $52.5 million to $54.5 million
* Q2 revenue rose 19 percent to $53.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.02
* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.19 to $0.23
* Control4 corp says for full year 2016, company is raising its annual guidance to $202 million to $206 million for revenue
* Raises fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share view to $0.70 to $0.78 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement