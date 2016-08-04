BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Super Micro Computer Inc
* Super Micro Computer, Inc. Announces 4th quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share about $0.15 to $0.30
* Sees Q1 2017 sales $470 million to $550 million
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.13
* Q4 sales $524.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $534.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement