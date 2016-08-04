BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Juno Therapeutics Inc
* Juno Therapeutics reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Reaffirms cash burn guidance
* Qtrly revenue $27.6 million versus $12.5 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.64
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.41, revenue view $14.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement