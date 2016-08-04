Aug 4 Arista Networks Inc ;

* Arista Networks Inc reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.74

* Q2 revenue $268.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $262.9 million

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $279 million to $285 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.53

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $279.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 Non-GAAP gross margin between 62% to 65%