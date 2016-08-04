BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Acxiom Corp
* Acxiom announces first quarter results
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.10 to $0.14
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $850 million to $870 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.55 to $0.60
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $215 million versus I/B/E/S view $203.4 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $885.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Acxiom Corp sees FY GAAP diluted earnings per share in range of $0.10 to $0.14
* Sees FY Non GAAP diluted earnings per share in range of $0.55 to $0.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement