BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Grand Canyon Education Inc
* Grand Canyon Education, Inc reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $191.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $189.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.59 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement