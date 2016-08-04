BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Smart Technologies Inc
* Smart reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.64
* Qtrly revenue of $82 million ,decreased by $17 million in q1 of fiscal 2017 compared to prior-year period
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement