BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 PDL Biopharma Inc
* Q2 revenue $21 million
* PDL Biopharma announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* On august 3, 2016, pdl board of directors decided to eliminate quarterly cash dividend payment
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.03
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement