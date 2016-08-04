Aug 4 PDL Biopharma Inc

* Q2 revenue $21 million

* PDL Biopharma announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* On august 3, 2016, pdl board of directors decided to eliminate quarterly cash dividend payment

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09

