BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Internap Corp Sees Full
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.14
* Q2 revenue $74.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $76.6 million
* Internap reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.21
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Year 2016 revenue $300 million - $305 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $309.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Year 2016 adjusted EBITDA $83 million - $87 million
* Year 2016 capital expenditures $40 million - $50 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $76.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement