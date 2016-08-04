BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Trecora Resources
* Trecora Resources reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $48.9 million versus $59.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.48
* "profitability improvement projects" have potential to drive additional estimated $28 million to $36 million in annual EBITDA for 2018 to 2020
* As of June 30, 2016, inventory was $20.1 million, compared with $15.8 million at december 31, 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement