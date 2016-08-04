BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Iridex Corp
* Q2 loss per share $0.03
* Q2 revenue rose 32 percent to $11.9 million
* Month results
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $11 million to $11.3 million
* Company continues to expect revenue growth for full year 2016 to be in low double-digits
* Expect higher revenue in q4 relative to q3 due to typical seasonality Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement