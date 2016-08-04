Aug 4 Iridex Corp

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* Q2 revenue rose 32 percent to $11.9 million

* Month results

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $11 million to $11.3 million

* Company continues to expect revenue growth for full year 2016 to be in low double-digits

* Expect higher revenue in q4 relative to q3 due to typical seasonality