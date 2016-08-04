Aug 4 FTD Companies Inc

* FTD Companies, Inc announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees 2016 net income of approximately $4 million to $8 million

* Sees 2016 consolidated revenues to decline 5 pct to 7 pct compared to $1.22 billion of revenues in 2015

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $ 0.43

* Q2 revenue $338.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $351.5 million