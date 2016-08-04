BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Zafgen Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.55
* Zafgen reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says expects that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance will be greater than $125 million at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement