BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Universal Technical Institute Inc
* Q3 loss per share $0.21
* Sees fy 2016 revenue down about 6 to 7 percent
* Universal technical institute reports fiscal year 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 revenue fell 3.3 percent to $82.3 million
* For year ending sept. 30, 2016, expect new student starts, average student population to be down in low double digits
* Lowered anticipated capital expenditures which are now expected to be in range of $8.0 to $9.0 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement