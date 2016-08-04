BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Autobytel Inc
* Autobytel reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.03
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.39 to $1.43
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $36.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $34.2 million
* Says Autobytel is reiterating its 2016 business outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement