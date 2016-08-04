BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Mad Catz Interactive Inc
* Mad Catz reports fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 sales $10.8 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.07
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement