BRIEF-Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 earnings
* Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 revenue $749.2 million versus $721.2 million
Aug 4 Wingstop Inc
* Wingstop Inc reports fiscal second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $22.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $22 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15
* Sees 130 to 140 net system-wide restaurant openings for FY
* Q2 earnings per share $0.14
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY total revenue between $90 million and $91 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday, drawing support from a sagging yen and a rise in U.S. shares to record highs.