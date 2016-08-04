BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Covisint Corp
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.11
* Q1 revenue fell 6 percent to $17.4 million
* Covisint Corporation announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement