BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Web.Com Group Inc
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.62
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.03
* Web.com reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $187.8 million versus $135.7 million
* 3.4 million subscribers with 20,000 net additions in Q2
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $194.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Web.com's trailing twelve month customer retention rate was 86.5% for Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement