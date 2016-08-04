BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Esperion Therapeutics Inc
* Estimates current cash resources are sufficient to fund operations into 2019
* Esperion Therapeutics provides bempedoic acid development program updates; reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Esperion had a net loss of $14.0 million for q2 of 2016 compared to $12.4 million
* Esperion expects full-year 2016 net cash used in operating activities in 2016 will be approximately $65 to $75 million
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement