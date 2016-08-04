BRIEF-State Bank of India says no impact on ATMs from Wannacry ransomware
* Says no impact of Wannacry ransomware in regard to our ATMs
Aug 4 Thl Credit Inc
* Thl credit reports second quarter 2016 financial results and declares a dividend of $0.34 per share
* Qtrly net investment income per share $0.35 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 539,637 dinars versus profit of 64,177 dinars year ago