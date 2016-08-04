BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Esterline Technologies Corp
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.28 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Esterline reports fiscal 2016 third quarter financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.38 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.99 including items
* Q3 revenue $517.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $490.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement