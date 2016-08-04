BRIEF-CYBG reports higher first-half profit
* Underlying earnings per share of 9.0p per share, up 25 percent on March 31, 2016
Aug 4 Stewardship financial corporation Corp :
* Stewardship financial corporation announces second quarter of 2016 earnings
* Stewardship financial corp qtrly net interest income of $5.9 million compared to $5.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Underlying earnings per share of 9.0p per share, up 25 percent on March 31, 2016
* ANNUAL RENTAL INCOME IS ABOUT SEK 3.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)