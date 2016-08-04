BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Span-america Medical Systems Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.34
* America reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 sales fell 3 percent to $15.3 million
* Expect total sales and earnings in q4 of fiscal 2016 to be similar to those of q4 of fiscal 2015
* Consumer sales are expected to be lower in q4 of fiscal 2016 compared with last year's q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement