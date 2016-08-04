BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Universal Display Corp
* Universal display corporation announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $190 million to $200 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 revenue $64.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $68.7 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $217.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement