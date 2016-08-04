BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Silver Spring Networks Inc
* Silver spring networks reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.50
* Q2 revenue view $68.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02
* Q2 revenue rose 58 percent to $122 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-gaap billings of $71.8 million, up 4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement