BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Shoretel Inc
* Shoretel reports financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.01
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.05 excluding items
* Q4 revenue $94.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $90.6 million
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $86 million to $92 million
* Shoretel inc says q1 gaap total gross margin is expected to be in range of 61 percent to 62 percent
* Q1 revenue view $89.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement