Aug 4 51job Inc

* 51Job, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share rmb 2.90

* Q2 earnings per share view rmb 2.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share rmb 3.19 excluding items

* Q2 revenue rose 10.2 percent to rmb 559.8 million

* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share rmb 2.45 to rmb 2.65 excluding items

* Non-Gaap fully diluted earnings target for q3 of 2016 is in estimated range of rmb2.45 to rmb2.65 (us$0.37 to us$0.40) per share