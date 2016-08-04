BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 51job Inc
* 51Job, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share rmb 2.90
* Q2 earnings per share view rmb 2.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share rmb 3.19 excluding items
* Q2 revenue rose 10.2 percent to rmb 559.8 million
* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share rmb 2.45 to rmb 2.65 excluding items
* Non-Gaap fully diluted earnings target for q3 of 2016 is in estimated range of rmb2.45 to rmb2.65 (us$0.37 to us$0.40) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement