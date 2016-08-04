BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Organovo Announces Fiscal First
* Quarter 2017 results; company affirms full-year fiscal 2017 and long-range outlook
* Q1 revenue $900,000
* Q1 loss per share $0.09
* Affirmed fy 2017 outlook for total revenue, net cash utilization, initiation of commercial contracting for kidney tissue product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement