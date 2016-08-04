BRIEF-Norsat receives updated unsolicited proposal from Privet Fund Management
* Norsat announces receipt of updated unsolicited, proposal from Privet Fund Management Llc
Aug 4 Intellia Therapeutics Inc
* Intellia therapeutics reports financial results for second quarter 2016
* Collaboration revenue was $4.2 million in q2 2016, compared to $1.4 million in same period of 2015
* Qtrly net loss of $6.9 million versus net loss of $3 million in q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board