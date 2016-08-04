Aug 4 Atlassian Corporation Plc

* Q4 loss per share $0.02

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $132 million to $134 million

* Atlassian announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $127.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $124.3 million

* Fy net loss per diluted share is expected to be in range of approximately $0.18 to $0.16

* Sees q1 2017 ifrs loss per share about $0.04; sees q1 non-ifrs earnings per share about $0.07

* Total fy revenue is expected to be in range of $592 million to $602 million

* Q1 revenue view $132.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $451.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S