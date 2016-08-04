BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Amber Road Inc
* Amber Road announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.11 to $0.13
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.11
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $18.5 million to $19.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.49 to $0.56
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.18
* Q2 revenue $18.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $17.8 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.56, revenue view $73.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $19.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 Non-GAAP revenue $72.5 million to $74.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement