Aug 4 Ducommun Inc

* Q2 revenue $133.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $141.5 million

* Ducommun reports results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ducommun says company's firm backlog as of July 2, 2016 was $537 million, which decreased $26 million sequentially