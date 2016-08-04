BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Ducommun Inc
* Q2 revenue $133.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $141.5 million
* Ducommun reports results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.34
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ducommun says company's firm backlog as of July 2, 2016 was $537 million, which decreased $26 million sequentially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement