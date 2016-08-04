BRIEF-CYBG reports higher first-half profit
* Underlying earnings per share of 9.0p per share, up 25 percent on March 31, 2016
Aug 4 Paramount Group Inc
* Paramount announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 FFO per share $0.25
* Q2 core FFO per share $0.23
* Paramount Group says is raising its estimated core ffo guidance for 2016 to a range of $0.81 to $0.85 per diluted share
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ANNUAL RENTAL INCOME IS ABOUT SEK 3.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)