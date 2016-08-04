BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Immersion Corp
* Q2 Non-GAAP loss per share $0.20
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $55 million to $65 million
* Q2 revenue view $11.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Immersion Corp. reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue fell 52 percent to $7.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $61.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement