BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 CafePress Inc
* CafePress reports results for second quarter 2016
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.37 from continuing operations
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $19.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $19.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement