Aug 4 Haynes International Inc

* Reports third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $101.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $103.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says backlog was $187.2 million at June 30, 2016, a decrease of approximately $6.3 million, or 3.3 pct, from $193.5 million at March 31, 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $103.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expects revenue and earnings in Q4 to be slightly higher compared to those achieved in Q3 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: