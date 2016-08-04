BRIEF-CYBG reports higher first-half profit
* Underlying earnings per share of 9.0p per share, up 25 percent on March 31, 2016
Aug 4 Forest City
* Quarter and year-to-date results
* Q2 revenue $226 million versus $232.7 million
* Q2 FFO per share $0.36
* Q2 operating FFO per share $0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Underlying earnings per share of 9.0p per share, up 25 percent on March 31, 2016
* ANNUAL RENTAL INCOME IS ABOUT SEK 3.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)