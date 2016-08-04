Aug 4 Gastar Exploration Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.12 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gastar exploration announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $12.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $13.9 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.17

* Average daily production for q2 of 2016 was 6,400 boe/d as compared to 13,900 boe/d in q2 of 2015

* Fy net average daily 7.4 - 7.9 mboe/d

* For remainder of 2016,into 2017 to evaluate opportunities to partner with operators in drilling program to develop undeveloped acreage

* For remainder of 2016, gastar's capital expenditure budget is $38.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: